ST. LOUIS – We all deal with difficulties in our life, but how do you handle them? Jaime Zografos is a two-time international best-selling author. Her latest book is “Shift with Intention and Soar.” Tina Knox is a co-author of the book.

The two women are both from the St. Louis area, and in the book, they share their stories along with more than 40 others who have positively transformed their lives in one way or another.

Learn more at shiftwithintentionandsoar.com.

