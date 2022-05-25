ST. LOUIS – There’s new help available for expectant mothers who are dealing with mental health challenges and it’s free.

The government is spending three million on a hotline staffed by counselors who can give mental health support. The experts are able to refer women to community-based mental health providers and local support groups. Tara Tinnin, Program Coordinator for the Perinatal Behavioral Health Service at Washington University School of Medicine, explained the importance of resources like this. Click here for more information. That number is 1-833-9-HELP4MOMS.