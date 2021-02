ST. LOUIS – The Haven of Grace in St. Louis gives pregnant homeless women a safe and nurturing home.

They are starting a new program today to help those mothers kick the day off on the right foot.

The goal is to get these moms in the routine of preparing a healthy breakfast each morning. Karen Klaus, the director of development, has the details of the new program “Breakfast and a Verse.” She also shares what other efforts the shelter has underway to help these mothers.

Click here to learn more.