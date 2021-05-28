OB-GYN recommends women resume visits for prenatal care

ST. LOUIS – During the height of the pandemic, many healthcare providers were having pregnant patients do virtual checkups unless they were high risk, or at a point in their pregnancy where they had​ to be seen.

SSM Health OB-GYN Dr. Najat Al-Sherri says it’s time for pregnant patients to get back into the doctor’s office.

Every patient is different, and Al-Sherri said the appointment frequency during pregnancy depends a lot on the woman’s age and any other risk factors. Al-Sherri did say that every four weeks is typical until they’re at 28 weeks along. Then at 28-36 weeks, women should come in approximately every two to three weeks. Then after 36 weeks, women should see their doctor weekly.

