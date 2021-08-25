Parents can find big deals this weekend at Just Between Friends sale

ST. LOUIS – As parents gear up for the return to the classroom, many may have discovered their child grew over the summer. If you’re looking for clothing, shoes, or baby essentials we have a one-stop shop for you.

We are talking about saving anywhere from 50-to-90 percent off on everything from baby to teen clothing, shoes, toys, games, books, costumes, sporting gear, baby equipment, furniture, and much more.

The Just Between Friends sale allows area families to turn their clutter into cash by consigning items they no longer need. The average consignor from last spring’s sale brought in an average of $300.

If you have a specific item in mind that you think will sell quickly, it may be worth it to pay a little more to shop early.

Just Between Friends

St. Clair County Event Center

Friday, August 27

Primetime & early shopping

3 pm – 8 pm

Price varies

9 am – 4 pm

$3 at the door or free ticket online

6 pm – 8 pm

Most items half off

Processing fees $5 or more

9 am-1 pm

Most items half off

Free

Just Between Friends sale organizers recommend bringing your own bags for purchases. They accept cash, credit, or debit card. They do not take checks.