Pediatrician explains dangers of TikTok’s dry scooping trend

ST. LOUIS – The latest dangerous social media trend has kids across the country reaching for pre-workout powder.

This dangerous new fitness trend started on TikTok, and it’s landed at least one woman in the hospital and has caused another to stop breathing.

Pediatrician Dr. Shobha Bhaskar with St. Louis Children’s Hospital explained the dangerous trend out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

This is when people take a scoop of the pre-workout or a workout supplement without mixing it with water, and now the trend has become a challenge where people try to test how much powder they can dry scoop or how frequently they can dry scoop.

Bhaskar said these supplements people have been dry scooping have a very high amount of caffeine in them and they are “very poorly regulated by the FDA.” She said this trend can cause choking episodes, aspiration, lung inflammation, and the sudden caffeine surge that affects a person’s heart.

Bhaskar said if you or your child start to feel ill from a powder such as these, she suggests you call the poison control center at 800-222-1222.