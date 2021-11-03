Pediatrician explains difference in COVID vaccine for kids versus adults

ST. LOUIS – Emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine has been granted for kids ages 5 to 11.

Pediatrician Dr. Jason Newland with Washington University and St. Louis Children’s Hospital explained the differences between the COVID vaccine for adults and the one that is now available for children.

Newland said the adult Pfizer dose is 30 micrograms and for children under the age of 12, it is 10 micrograms. The vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11 is 90% effective.

He also said that every million doses given in this age group will prevent 58,000 infections and another 200 plus hospitalizations among this age group.

Click here for more information.