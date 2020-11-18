Preventable and predictable injuries from St. Louis Children’s Hospital Neonatologist

ST. LOUIS – Wednesday is National Injury Prevention Day and with more children spending time at home due to COVID these days, FOX 2’s Molly Rose finds out what injuries parents need to be looking out for.

Neonatologist Dr. Lindsay Clukies with St. Louis Children’s Hospital said they are seeing even more injured children during the pandemic than they were seeing previously. She said the good news is that most injuries are preventable and predictable. Clukies said to keep all medicine, cleaning products and hand sanitizer out of the reach of children. She also said millions of children live in a home with an unlocked firearm. She said parents should put firearms in safes and find out about the presence of firearms in homes that their children frequent.

Click here for St. Louis Children’s Hospital home safety checklist.