Recent uptick in children ingesting recreational marijuana edibles

ST. LOUIS – There has been a recent trend of children ingesting recreational marijuana edibles.

The director of the Missouri Poison Control Centers Julie Weber with SSM Cardinal Glennon explains how these cases have skyrocketed.

The numbers have shot up over the past few years as states approve recreational marijuana.

Weber said the age group from 0-5 can’t read the packaging and think that the edibles look like a snack.

Some of the symptoms the children exhibit that worry parents are stumbling, and being exhausted. Weber said sometimes children can be safely monitored at home after they’ve eaten an edible, but she said in most cases they have to go to the emergency room.