IKEA shares recipe for Swedish meatballs with customers on coronavirus lockdown

Remember when you would wander around Ikea’s maze for so long that you worked up an appetite?No trip to an Ikea store was complete without a stop in the cafeteria for a cinnamon roll or its famous Swedish meatballs.

Since its stores are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Swedish furniture maker decided to give the world just what it needed — the Swedish meatball recipe to make at home.

“We know that some people might be missing our meatballs, which is why we’ve released an at-home alternative which, using easily accessible ingredients, will help those looking for some inspiration in the kitchen,” said Lorena Lourido, country food manager at Ikea, in a press release.

“Staying at home can be hard, but we want to help make everyone’s lives that little bit easier and more enjoyable. Bon appétit or, smaklig måltid, as we say in Sweden!

“Ikea’s Swedish meatballs with cream sauce:Makes 16 – 20 meatballsIngredients for the meatballs:

500 grams (1.1 pounds) ground beef

250 grams (slightly more than ½ pound) ground pork

1 onion finely chopped

1 clove of garlic (crushed or minced)

100 grams (3.5 ounces) breadcrumbs

1 egg

5 tablespoons of whole milk

Salt and pepper to taste

Ingredients for the cream sauce:

Dash of oil

40 grams (1.4 ounces) butter

40 grams (1.4 ounces) plain flour

150 ml (5 fluid ounces) vegetable stock

150 ml (5 fluid ounces) beef stock

150 ml (5 fluid ounces) thick double cream

2 teaspoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Here’s how you do it:

Combine beef and pork mince and mix thoroughly to break up any lumps. Add finely chopped onion, garlic, breadcrumbs, egg and mix. Add milk and season well with salt and pepper. Shape mixture into small, round balls. Place on a clean plate, cover and store in the fridge for 2 hours (to help them hold their shape while cooking). In a frying pan, heat oil on medium heat. When hot, gently add your meatballs and brown on all sides. When browned, add to an ovenproof dish and cover. Place in a hot oven, 350 degrees Fahrenheit or 180 degrees Celsius, and cook for a further 30 minutes.

Missing your IKEA meatball fix? We’ve created a recipe for you to recreate this delicious dish in the comfort of your own home #IKEAmeatballs pic.twitter.com/d89lRsJxH7 — IKEA UK (@IKEAUK) April 20, 2020