ST. LOUIS – Are you getting meals ready for the holiday season? We asked people around the station to share some of their favorite dishes.

FOX 2 anchor Jasmine Huda was a big hit at a holiday party this past weekend with her chocolate chip cookie dough dip! And unlike raw cookie dough, this treat is safe to eat since there are no eggs involved. The key is to whip heavy cream enough to give the dip the right texture and taste.

Jasmine credits the Bunsen Burner Bakery for this inventive recipe. While Jasmine served her holiday dish with Nilla wafers and graham crackers, almost anything works – apples, pretzels, chopped bananas, etc. Or you can pull a Jasmine and nosh on the dip by itself!

Courtesy: Jasmine Huda

Courtesy: Jasmine Huda

Courtesy: Jasmine Huda

Courtesy: Jasmine Huda

Courtesy: Jasmine Huda

INGREDIENTS

2 cups (240 grams) all-purpose flour, heat treated (see notes)

1/2 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup (170 grams) unsalted butter, melted

1 cup (213 grams) brown sugar, packed

1/2 cup (99 grams) granulated sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 cup (227 grams) heavy cream, whipped to medium peaks

1 cup (170 grams) chocolate chips

Dipping sides: brownie bites, graham crackers, Nilla wafers, pretzel bites, apple slices, bananas on toothpicks, etc.

INSTRUCTIONS

Using an electric mixer, beat together the melted butter, brown sugar, granulated sugar, and vanilla until smooth. With the mixer running on low, add in the flour and salt until just incorporated. Add half of the whipped cream and beat until smooth. Fold in the other half of the whipped cream with a rubber spatula, until just mixed. This will take a little time, but don’t rush it – folding slowly is the key to keeping the dip light and soft. Add in the chocolate chips and fold until incorporated. Serve with sides and refrigerate any leftovers.