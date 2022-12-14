Jasmine Huda

ST. LOUIS – Are you getting meals ready for the holiday season? We asked people around the station to share some of their favorite dishes.

Jasmine Huda’s love of holiday sweets and Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” have merged with her decision to make gingerbread ninja cookies, or “ninjabread” cookies.

Jasmine says she got the recipe from Delish.com and bought the ninja cutouts online.

INGREDIENTS

3/4 c. (1 1/2 sticks) butter, softened

3/4 c. packed brown sugar

2/3 c. molasses

1 large egg

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

3 1/4 c. all-purpose flour

1 tbsp. ground ginger

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp. ground cloves

1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

2″ piece fresh ginger, grated (optional)

Zest of 1 orange (optional)

1/2 tsp. finely ground black pepper (optional)

Sugar Cookie Icing, for decorating

Sprinkles, for decorating

INSTRUCTIONS

In a large bowl using a hand mixer, beat butter, brown sugar, and molasses until fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add egg and vanilla and beat until combined. In a medium bowl, whisk flour, spices, baking soda, and salt until combined. With the mixer on low, gradually add dry ingredients to wet ingredients, as well as fresh ginger, orange zest, and black pepper (if using), until the dough just comes together. (Do not overly mix!) Divide dough in half and create two discs. Wrap each in plastic wrap and chill until firm, about 2 to 3 hours. (Alternatively, divide dough in half and roll each piece of dough between two pieces of parchment to 1/4″ thick. Chill until firm.) Preheat oven to 350° and line two large baking sheets with parchment paper. Place one disc of dough on a lightly floured surface and roll until 1/4″ thick. (Alternatively, peel off both sheets of parchment from dough, then replace one sheet of parchment back underneath dough.) Cut out gingerbread men with a 3″ wide cutter and transfer to baking sheets. Bake until slightly puffed and set, 9 to 10 minutes, depending on the size of your cookie cutters. Let cool on baking sheets for 5 minutes before transferring to a cooling rack to cool completely. Repeat with remaining disc of dough. Decorate with icing and sprinkles as desired.

Courtesy: Jasmine Huda

