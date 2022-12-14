Laura Simon

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Are you getting meals ready for the holiday season? We asked people around the station to share some of their favorite dishes.

FOX 2 reporter Laura Simon was one of the first people to respond to our request. She would like you to know about her recipe for rosemary sweet potatoes.

“I make this for the holidays because it’s easy and tastes very festive! Always a hit at every family gathering,” writes Laura Simon.

Rosemary Sweet Potatoes

Peel and boil 3 sweet potatoes for 15-20 mins, so they’re soft enough to slice into 1/4 inch slices once they cool.

Preheat oven to 425 degrees

While potatoes are boiling make the topping:

3 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons of chopped fresh rosemary

1 teaspoon of minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon of sea salt

1/8 teaspoon of black pepper

1/2 cup chopped walnuts or pistachios

Stir together and put on top of the potatoes once they’re sliced and cooled

Bake in oven for 20-25 mins (don’t let them get too crispy)