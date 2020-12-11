Meteorologist Chris Higgins mom’s recipe for Sloppy Joe Squares is ‘sooo good!’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – What is your favorite comfort food? Meteorologist Chris Higgins shared a recipe his mother made when he was a child. So, he decided to make it for his family and shared the result with Facebook. His fans are eating it up.

“My first try at sloppy joe squares. My mom made them for us as kids and I loooooved it then but just have never taken the time to make it for my family. So with a little help from mom (the recipe and encouragement) here is the end result! I must say it’s just as I remember… sooo good!” Chris Higgins writes on Facebook.

Sloppy Joe Squares recipe from Kathleen Higgins:

1 1/2 lbs. ground beef

1 (8-oz) can tomato sauce

1 pkg. slopy joe mix

2 T. chopped onions

Sesame or poppy seeds

1/2 tsp. salt

2 cans refrigerator crescent dinner rolls

1 (4-oz.) pkg. cheddar cheese

Grease a 9 x 13 inch baking pan and set aside. In a large frying pan, brown meat and drain. Stir in tomato sauce, seasoning mix, onion and salt. Mix well. Simmer while preparing dough. Separate each can of rolls into two rectangles. Lay one set on bottom of pan. Spoon hot meat mixture over dough and sprinkle with cheese. Place remaining can of rolls over the meat and cheese mixture to cover. Brush with milk and sprinkle with seeds. Bake at 425 for 15 to 20 minutes or until golden brown. Cut into squares.