ST. LOUIS – Mandy Murphey enjoys plenty of sweet treats over the holidays with her family. She introduces foodies to several recipes to consider making ahead of Christmas.

Coconut Cake

Ingredients:

1 box white or yellow butter cake mix

1 small can cream of coconut

1 can Eagle Brand milk

1 large container Cool Whip

1 bag frozen coconut

Instructions:

Bake cake according to directions. While still hot, punch holes in cake with a fork. Mix Eagle Brand milk and cream of coconut. Pour over hot cake. Spread cool whip on top. Sprinkle with coconut on top. Refrigerate.

Chocolate Cobbler

Ingredients:

2 cups self rising flour

1 1/2 cups sugar

1/2 cup butter

1 cup whole milk

2 tsp vanilla

1/4 cup cocoa

Mix together and spread in 8 x 10 pan.

Topping:

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup white sugar

1/4 cup cocoa

Mix topping ingredients and spread on top of cake layer. Pour 2 cups boiling water on top. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.

Pecan Pie

Ingredients:

1 refrigerated pie shell

3 eggs, beaten

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup white corn syrup

1/2 cup dark corn syrup

Dash of salt

1 tsp vanilla

3 Tbs butter

1 Tbs sorghum

2 cups pecan pieces

Instructions:

Mix together and pour into pie shell in a pie pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour.

Hot Cranberry Casserole

Ingredients:

3 cups peeled and chopped apples

2 cups whole cranberries

1 1/2 tsp lemon juice

1 1/2 cups sugar

Instructions:

Spray 2-quart casserole dish with nonstick spray. Toss apples in lemon juice. Mix with other ingredients and put in dish.

Topping:

1 1/3 cup quick cooking oatmeal

1 cup chopped nuts

1/3 cup brown sugar

1 stick of melted butter

Additional instructions:

Mix together and spread over fruit mixture. Bake uncovered at 325 degrees for 1 hour 15 minutes.