ST. LOUIS – Mandy Murphey enjoys plenty of sweet treats over the holidays with her family. She introduces foodies to several recipes to consider making ahead of Christmas.
Coconut Cake
Ingredients:
1 box white or yellow butter cake mix
1 small can cream of coconut
1 can Eagle Brand milk
1 large container Cool Whip
1 bag frozen coconut
Instructions:
Bake cake according to directions. While still hot, punch holes in cake with a fork. Mix Eagle Brand milk and cream of coconut. Pour over hot cake. Spread cool whip on top. Sprinkle with coconut on top. Refrigerate.
Chocolate Cobbler
Ingredients:
2 cups self rising flour
1 1/2 cups sugar
1/2 cup butter
1 cup whole milk
2 tsp vanilla
1/4 cup cocoa
Mix together and spread in 8 x 10 pan.
Topping:
1 cup brown sugar
1 cup white sugar
1/4 cup cocoa
Mix topping ingredients and spread on top of cake layer. Pour 2 cups boiling water on top. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.
Pecan Pie
Ingredients:
1 refrigerated pie shell
3 eggs, beaten
1 cup sugar
1/2 cup white corn syrup
1/2 cup dark corn syrup
Dash of salt
1 tsp vanilla
3 Tbs butter
1 Tbs sorghum
2 cups pecan pieces
Instructions:
Mix together and pour into pie shell in a pie pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour.
Hot Cranberry Casserole
Ingredients:
3 cups peeled and chopped apples
2 cups whole cranberries
1 1/2 tsp lemon juice
1 1/2 cups sugar
Instructions:
Spray 2-quart casserole dish with nonstick spray. Toss apples in lemon juice. Mix with other ingredients and put in dish.
Topping:
1 1/3 cup quick cooking oatmeal
1 cup chopped nuts
1/3 cup brown sugar
1 stick of melted butter
Additional instructions:
Mix together and spread over fruit mixture. Bake uncovered at 325 degrees for 1 hour 15 minutes.