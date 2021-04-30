Reproductive expert explains next steps when it comes to fertility issues

ST. LOUIS – For many couples, trying to conceive can quickly turn from something exciting to a frustrating experience.

Washington University reproductive medicine Dr. Kenan Omurtag explains that those experiencing issues are not alone. He said 1 in 8 couples struggle with infertility.

Omurtag said many times small infertility issues within the man and woman create conception issues.

He said if a couple has been trying to get pregnant for more than a year and still has not, they should go see a reproductive infertility specialist. For women trying to conceive who are ages 35 and older, they should see a specialist after six months of unsuccessful trying.

Omurtag suggests starting with your OBGYN if you’re having trouble.

