Signs of mental illness parents should look for

ST. LOUIS – An estimated 17.1 million children in the US have a psychiatric disorder, which’s more than the number of children with cancer, diabetes, and AIDS combined. That’s according to the Child Mind Institute.

Staff with Provident Behavioral Health say in Missouri, there is an extreme shortage of psychiatric care with only Boone County in mid-Missouri having a decent amount of care, but the majority of counties have none at all, at least for children.

Alexander Davis with Provident Behavioral Health said about half of psychiatric disorders emerge before a person is 14 years old and 75 percent of mental illnesses emerge before the age of 24.

What parents should look out for:

Excessive worry

Excessive crying

Extreme opposition or aggression

Issues with schoolwork

Fighting at school