SIUE We Care Clinic provides free women’s health services

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Metro East healthcare clinic doesn’t want any woman to get behind on her annual mammograms and they are providing services for free.

It’s all thanks to new funding the SIUE We Care Clinic just received for $20,000 to provide free breast health services to women who are low-income or uninsured.

Certified Family Nurse Practitioner Chaney Bell with the care clinic explained the program out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

Bell said they serve women who aren’t patients of the clinic.

Click here to learn more about their services.