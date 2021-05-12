SmartParentsDoThis book gives tips for a healthy home

ST. LOUIS – Raising kids in today’s world is hard. Between all of the distractions they have with social media and video games, it can be tough to keep education and learning front and center.

Dr. Audrey Wittenauer has some tips from her new book to help moms and dads out.

It’s called #SmartParentsDoThis.

She is a native St. Louisan and is one of three authors who worked on the book.

The book offers tips to parents on how to achieve a “school smart home.” This kind of home is achieved by parents setting standards and how to help your kids live up to those standards.