Soda Fountain at Union Station has ‘A Christmas Story’ inspired shake

ST. LOUIS – Soda Fountain at Union Station, the retro diner restaurant at Union Station, has introduced a new holiday Freak Shake for 2021. The “You’ll Shoot Your Eye Out” shake is inspired by the movie “A Christmas Story.” The shake starts with an Ovaltine chocolate malt shake and it’s served in a leg lamp-inspired glass. The shake is topped with a La Bonne Bouche Ralphie bunny sugar cookie, a Kit Kat Oh Fudge Bar, a candy cane, whipped cream, a cherry, and a sprinkle of Ovaltine dust.

