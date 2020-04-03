Some St. Louis County Library branches are giving away diapers every Friday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Help is on the way for parents who are struggling to afford or find diapers right now. Four branches of the St. Louis County Library will be handing them out drive-through style later this morning. The diapers will be given to families who have a child who is 3 or younger and the child must be present in the car when you drive up.

You can stop by the Florissant Valley, Lewis and Clark, Weber Road or Natural Bridge Library locations to get a pack of 25 diapers. This is just starting officially this morning, but the library did an unadvertised soft launch last Friday and said they gave away more than 5,000 diapers.

If you’re in need of other supplies, staff say they will also have meals to giveaway and feminine products. The library is partnering with the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank for this event and they say you can help with this cause if you’re not in need but looking to give back. You can do that by donating to the St. Louis County Library Foundation or the diaper bank. You can also drive up and donate diapers, even if it’s a partial pack.

This emergency diaper giveaway is going to be going on every Friday during the month of April from 10:00 am until noon. You just pop your trunk, and staff tosses the pack in, and you drive away.

St. Louis County Library Diaper Distribution Sites: