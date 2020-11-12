Southern Illinois group in search of Secret Santas for foster children

ST. LOUIS – Caritas’ Family Solutions is giving everyone the opportunity to be a foster child’s Secret Santa this holiday season.

CEO of Caritas’ Family Solutions Gary Huelsmann said people can go online or in-person to one of the participating locations throughout the Metro East and Southern Illinois area and select a Secret Santa tag. There is a tag for every foster child in their care which includes information about the type of Christmas gift they would like to receive.

People can drop off new, unwrapped gifts to the locations listed on their website.