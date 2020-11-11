SSM Health hosts zoom event on labor and delivery protocol during the pandemic

ST. LOUIS – With COVID-19 cases rising in the region, it’s a stressful time for everyone, and especially for women preparing to have a baby.

Woman’s health experts with SSM health want families who are about to deliver at their hospitals to be up to speed on current policies, so they’re hosting a zoom event Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.

Becky Boedeker, a lactation consultant with SSM Health St. Mary’s hospital, said two adult healthy support people can accompany the laboring woman in the room. The support people need to wear a mask at all times and the delivering mother only needs to wear one if she’s up walking around in the halls.

Click here to find out how to join the zoom.

Latest headlines: