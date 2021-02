ST. LOUIS – Help is on the way for high-risk pregnant women who are struggling with depression or anxiety.

It’s thanks to a local social worker who applied for a grant to fund one-on-one counseling. Valerie Akerson with SSM Health St. Louis Fetal Care Institute noticed there was a 40 percent increase in depression and anxiety when she surveyed moms-to-be. Akerson explains how mothers can get the help they need.

Click here for more information.