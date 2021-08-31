St. Louis area doctors see rise in RSV cases

ST. LOUIS – In many ways the pandemic has been able to also keep other viruses at bay, because more people were working from home, wearing masks, and social distancing, but with the relaxation on some mandates now, hospitals are seeing more cases of certain illnesses.

The respiratory syncytial virus is usually more of an illness doctors see during the late fall and winter months. But this past spring and summer doctors have seen a rise in RSV.

According to the CDC, there has been an uptick in cases across the nation and in the St. Louis area.

Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital has seen an increase more similar to what they would usually see during the colder months. One of the problems parents may experience with RSV is recognizing the symptoms since the virus is generally found in babies or toddlers, but there are some tell-tale signs.

Parents need to be aware if their little one has a frequent cough, wheezing, trouble talking or a weak cry, unusual sleepiness, or weakness. Some of these symptoms may seem similar to what you might see with COVID-19. However, RSV doesn’t have symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain that can be seen in children with COVID.

Cardinal Glennon pediatric emergency Dr. Rachel Charney said there is good news. She said the last few weeks have been pretty steady and is hopeful the peak in cases is behind us and area hospitals will see fewer RSV cases over the next several weeks.

If you have any questions or concerns about RSV, it is best to talk to your child’s pediatrician right away.