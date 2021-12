ST. LOUIS – The holiday spirit is in the air everywhere you look, and there is a big event happening this weekend. It’s the Holiday Extravaganza at St. Louis Artworks in the Loop.

Executive director Jacqueline Dace explained the event. St. Louis ArtWorks will host its Fall sale during the Holiday Extravaganza, on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

