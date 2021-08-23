St. Louis County Library branches offer free after-school meals to kids

ST. LOUIS – It’s back-to-school time and the St. Louis County Library wants to make sure students have what they need in order to succeed, but before they crack open books, they need to be fueled properly.

The director of the St. Louis County Library Kristen Sorth said eight of the library system’s branches are providing after-school meals to kids ages 5 to 18. Seven of the branches providing these meals are located in north St. Louis County. One of the branches providing the meals is located in south St. Louis County. These meals are provided in partnership with Operation Food Search.

All children can receive these meals. The meals are grab n’ go.

