St. Louis County Library gives away prizes for kids reading 1,000 books

ST. LOUIS – Prizes are up for grabs for local kids who read 1,000 books before Kindergarten.
Sandy Anderson with the St. Louis County Library explained the effort out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.
Click here to learn more.
by: Molly RosePosted: / Updated:
ST. LOUIS – Prizes are up for grabs for local kids who read 1,000 books before Kindergarten.
Sandy Anderson with the St. Louis County Library explained the effort out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.
Click here to learn more.