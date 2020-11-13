St. Louis County Library offers online tutoring to students

ST. LOUIS – Many students have been struggling with online learning due to the pandemic.
St. Louis County Library is now offering help. Library Director Kristen Sorth explained to FOX 2/KPLR 11’s Molly Rose how tutor.com works. Anyone with a St. Louis County Library card can access tutor.com.
Latest headlines:
- Players with local ties to the CSRA open Masters under-par
- St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force to hold briefing Friday morning
- Featured job: Midwest truck driver position pays $67,000-75,000 per year
- Newsfeed Now: COVID cases on the rise; Recount in Georgia begins
- Central Florida lands hub for Jetsons-like ‘flying cars’