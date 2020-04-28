STL Moms: BJC helps Doulas go digital during labor and delivery

ST. LOUIS – For many expectant mothers, having a Doula in the delivery room is part of their birth plan. But as many hospitals are forced to restrict the number of people in delivery rooms the rules around doulas are changing.

Fox 2’s Molly Rose spoke with Barnes Jewish and how they are making changes. According to staff with BJC, they know doulas’ are part of the care team and are extremely beneficial to many families, so they say they’re using technology to make sure women in labor can still get the support they need.

Yvonne Smith, the patient care director of woman and infant services at Barnes Jewish Hospital explained that right now women in labor are allowed one support person with them in the delivery room. For many people this is a spouse or family member, however, they say a doula can also fit this spot. If you want your spouse in the room your doula can still join you virtually.

Smith noted that the hospital is supplying iPads for patients and says staff is trained on how to set them up to do a Facetime or zoom with their doula. The doula can remain on the video calls throughout the entire labor and still, be there for support after delivery too.

She says she wants to make it clear the hospital recognizes doula’s as members of the care staff, not as visitors. Smith understands this is a trying time for many families and says the hospital wants them to feel like they have access to all of their resources.

