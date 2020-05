ST. LOUIS – With the kids homeschooling getting them to read might be a bit of a challenge. Books for STL Kids has a new program for families that not only will hopefully get the kids turning the pages but help out a good cause as well.

Heather Winsby the executive director of Books for STL Kids joined Fox 2 to discuss how parents can get 5 children’s book bundles for $50 now through May 20 through their partnership with Reedy Press.

For more information visit: www.booksforstlkids.org