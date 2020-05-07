STL Moms: Bringing home your newborn during COVID-19

ST. LOUIS- Many hospitals across the area and the country are following strict no visitor guidelines. Meaning relatives are no longer meeting new family members when they are born. But what about letting family to your home to meet your new baby?

Fox 2’s reporter Molly Rose talked spoke with Washington University newborn medicine pediatrician at St. Louis Children’s Hospital Dr. Jagruti Anadkat about what that means for family members coming inside the home?

Dr. Anadkat recommends no visitors at the home after mom and baby are discharged from the hospital. She says families should continue to use technology for virtual visits.

There is still a lot of community spread happening and adults could come in the home with no symptoms according to Dr. Anadkat. She says in-home visits should not happen until we see a decline in the community spread cases.

Although this is a strange time it’s really a special time for families who are welcoming a newborn baby, so she recommends couples to continue to embrace this time even though it looks different than you pictured and to not forget, at some point, your loved ones will get to meet your baby.