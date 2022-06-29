ST. LOUIS – It’s a club nobody wants to be a part of, parents who have lost a child to SIDS.

A St. Louis support group continues to fight to reduce the risk of SIDS and provide grief support to families who need it.

Infant Loss Resources provides these services free of charge, and they have several events coming up to honor lives lost and to help raise funds to support their mission. The Executive Director Vikki Collier is visited to share more about the organization.

For more information, please visit the Infant Loss Resources website, or call 314-241-7437.