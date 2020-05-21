STL Moms: Curbside baby showers are the new trend amid coronavirus

ST. LOUIS – Social distancing guidelines are changing the way many of us celebrate birthdays, graduations, and weddings. But what about baby showers? Fox 2 reporter Molly Rose explains how mom’s to be are safely being showered with love by their friends and families.

Right now, many pregnant women who have had to cancel their baby showers are switching it up and doing virtual or curbside showers. Many have their driveway decorated just like the inside of their homes would have been. Loved ones can pull up in the driveway one at a time and spend time with the couple from their car and watch them over their gifts.

There are a few ways you can do this, some couples open their gifts up later inside the home and live stream it so everybody can watch, some people even decorate their cars before they drive by. One local couple was giving away a bag of goodies and toilet paper rolls to their guests.

Another popular way to host a shower right now is on zoom. A benefit to this is not only can all of your friends and family spend time with you to play some virtual games and watch you open gifts, but those who live far away and may not have been able to attend anyways can be part of the special day.

If you’re looking for some inspiration for a curbside or virtual baby shower you are throwing for someone, Pinterest is a great place to start there’s plenty of examples of creative invitations.

