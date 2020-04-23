STL Moms: Doctors warn, don’t put masks on babies and toddlers

ST. LOUIS – In Thursday’s STL Moms segment, Fox 2 reporter Molly Rose shares a warning for one group of people wearing face masks.

She spoke with a local doctor and nurse who say not to put a face mask on a child who is 2- years old or younger. Health professionals with BJC healthcare say they are seeing this happening and have discovered people selling homemade masks for infants and toddlers online.

The healthcare providers suggest putting a blanket or car seat cover over the baby’s car seat but not over the baby itself as long as you are in direct view of your baby and make sure it’s something that is lightweight and still breathable.

To get more information about safe baby products St. Louis Children’s Hospital has a program called the Safety Stop Program. Call 314-454-kids.