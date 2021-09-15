STL Moms: Free diapers available at St. Louis County Library branches this month

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Back-to-school can put a financial burden on families with new supplies, clothes, and fees for sports programs. For families who still have little ones in diapers, it can add up fast.

The St. Louis County Library and the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank are teaming up to help. Starting in September, families can pick up a supply of appropriately sized diapers or training pants for children ages 3 and under.

A diaper drive is being held at all 20 St. Louis County Library branches throughout September. Learn more about this program and Diaper Need Awareness Week at www.stldiaperbank.org/fill-the-warehouse.

St. Louis County Library Diaper Distribution Sites:

Florissant Valley Branch, 195 New Florissant Rd., S., Florissant, MO 63031

Grand Glaize Branch, 1010 Meramec Station Rd., Manchester, MO 63021

Lewis & Clark Branch, 9909 Lewis-Clark Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63136

Natural Bridge Branch, 7606 Natural Bridge Rd. St. Louis, MO 63121

Weber Road Branch, 4444 Weber Rd. St. Louis, MO 63123