STL Moms: Haven of Grace to host a virtual fundraiser May 13

ST. LOUIS – It’s hard to imagine being homeless and pregnant. But it’s a reality for some women and a St. Louis nonprofit wants to make sure women in this situation have all of the support they can get. Reporter Molly Rose explains how Haven of Grace is helping and how you can too.

Normally, Haven of Grace would be gearing up for one of their big fundraising events this year was budgeted to raise $35,000 dollars to help these women but they’re having to get creative due to social distancing guidelines.

So instead of hosting their luncheon they have a virtual fundraising campaign underway and will go live on Facebook with a virtual celebration next week.

The mission of the Haven of grace is to provide a safe, nurturing home for mom’s to be and their child It’s a home young, pregnant homeless women who are looking for a fresh start in life.



If you are interested in making a donation visit: www.havenofgracestl.org