STL Moms: How one mom is caring for her immunocompromised toddler during the pandemic

ST. LOUIS – We’ve heard about how careful certain groups of people need to be during this pandemic. The elderly or those with underlying health conditions often come to mind, but what about immunocompromised children? Fox 2 reporter Molly Rose talked with a local family about how they are keeping their son safe.

The Ballwin family has a toddler named Kash who was born at only 26 weeks and he spent many months after birth living at the NICU at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Now, he’s home and his family is having to lockdown their household to protect him from contracting COVID-19. When Kash was firstborn he spent 278 days in the hospital. Now, he’s almost 18 months physically, but his mother Ashlie says he’s more like a 13 and a half-month-old child.

Kash uses a trach, and because of all of the lung damage and having premature lung he is at a higher risk for complications. So even the flu is a huge risk for Kash last time he had it, thankfully he had the flu shot, but it still meant several trips to the hospital.

His mother says nobody is allowed in the house or out of it right now besides very careful trips they have to make to the grocery store. She says they also change all of their clothes when coming back to the house after.

Ashli says she understands so many people just want their children to have their childhood back right now, but she wants parents to remember there’s a huge group of people who are very much at risk just like Kash, and she hopes people will take social distancing seriously.