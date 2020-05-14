STL Moms: How the pandemic is changing how women prepare to give birth

ST. LOUIS – Fox 2 reporter Molly Rose shares information from a local doctor, who says women should go into self-quarantine for the weeks leading up to their due date.

Dr. Camaryn Chrisman Robbins with the Wash University Women and Infants Center says in those weeks leading up to delivery women should go into a full lockdown and nobody should be in the home besides the people who live there. She explains even though the city and county are slowly re-opening it’s important for pregnant women to continue to isolate and be extra vigilant.

So how else can you prepare for labor and delivery? Dr. Robbins recommends getting familiar with your hospital’s guidelines right now. At Barnes Jewish Hospital they are limiting women in labor to one visitor and that person cannot come and go. She says when you return home immediately throw all clothes from the hospital in the washing machine and if you have a hard roller bag, you can just leave in the garage for a while; the virus can live on hard surfaces for about 5 days.

As of right now Barnes Jewish they aren’t doing universal COVID- 19 testings of patients going into labor, and are only testing based on a verbal screening but that could change very soon according to Dr. Robbins. She wants to reassure women that doctors and nurses are taking care of people like they always have and they should know the level of care they receive will be no different, there are just some extra questions they will have to answer.