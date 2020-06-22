STL Moms: How women can monitor their own blood-pressure after pregnancy

ST. LOUIS – If a woman has high blood pressure during pregnancy, she’s advised to see her doctor for a checkup a week after delivery. Fox 2’s Molly Rose shares how Barnes Jewish Hospital is tackling a new way for doctors to monitor a woman’s blood pressure without her having to be re-admitted to the hospital.

She spoke with Washington School of Medicine maternal-fetal medicine fellow Bethany Sabol who explains the patient who is at risk for high blood pressure is sent home from the hospital with their own blood pressure cuff and all she needs is a cell phone for doctors to monitor her.

The new mom gets a text to her phone twice a day to check her blood pressure and she texts the results back. Then, doctors log in and check the results, if medicine changes need to be made the doctor can adjust it right away so the mom doesn’t need to come back to the hospital.

Sabol says it’s important to monitor the blood pressure of women after delivery who have any kind of high blood pressure disease — because it can put them at risk like having a stroke.

Now that the cuff program has been launched, all thanks to a grant; there’s already been some good results. Doctors say normally new moms come back to the hospital for blood pressure checks at a rate of only 20 percent because they are very busy taking care of a new baby, however, the cuff has user engagement at 90 percent.

