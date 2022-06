ST. LOUIS – A big change happening at a non-profit that’s crucial in feeding so many St. Louisans.

Keep Pushing Inc. has a new facility. The non-profit’s grab-and-go table and partnership with local food banks will now be located at 5822 Gravois Avenue. The new building has 11,00 square feet and is recognized as the “Safe Haven.”

Founder Shana Poole-Jones spoke to share what the new location does for the organization and community. For more information, click here.