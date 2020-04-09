STL Moms: “Kids in the Middle” helping divorced couples co-parent during challenging times

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - With self-quarantine and homeschooling happening the home is a very different place these days. Your home is suddenly an office, a classroom, and a playground. And for divorced couples co-parenting can be difficult during normal times so this is even more challenging.

Kids in the Middle is an organization helping families and especially children navigate life after a divorce. They've come up with a program to help children and their parents get through these difficult times.

Katy Walter, CEO at Kids in the Middle discusses the launch of their new eight-session course parenting class geared towards providing parents with resources and tools.



For more information visit: www.kidsinthemiddle.org | (314) 909-9922 |