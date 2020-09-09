STL Moms: List of potentially toxic hand sanitizers expands

ST. LOUIS – Look around your home, chances are you’ve got a bottle of hand sanitizer, or perhaps several.

Some types may be doing more harm than good. New warnings from the FDA says some of them contain methanol and wood alcohol, which can be toxic when absorbed through the skin and even deadly when swallowed.

Julie Weber, the Director of Missouri Poison Center at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital talked about some of the signs and symptoms parents need to look for to see if their child has ingested something toxic.

For more information visit: missouripoisoncenter.org or call 314-612-5715