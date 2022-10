ST. LOUIS – Breast Cancer Awareness Month continues to be a powerful platform for progress.

The breast cancer death rate has steadily decreased the last three decades by 43%. Mary Beth Ohlms, a volunteer and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer team captain and Connor Kapp, a volunteer and a Real Men Wear Pink ambassador, joined us Wednesday morning to share why it’s important to be a part of making strides against breast cancer.

For more information, please visit MakingStridesWalk.org