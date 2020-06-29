STL Moms: New study shows no evidence pregnant women have a higher risk of contracting COVID-19

ST. LOUIS – New data just published in JAMA found no evidence that pregnant women have a higher risk of contracting COVID-19.

Dr. Guy Venezia, MD, FACOG is the clinical lead for the SSM Health Women and Children’s clinical program. He says the important message for pregnant women is COVID-19 is less threatening for them than the flu, H1N1, and SARS.

New information from the CDC suggests if a pregnant woman does contract COVID-19, she may be at an increased risk for certain manifestations of severe illness. That means if you are one of the people who is hit hard with it, you might be more likely to end up in the ICU.

However, Dr. Venezia says it’s important to know there’s no evidence showing increased risk for death.

Locally, he says our COVID-19 numbers remain low and says SSM Health tested about 1,000 patients coming in for elective surgeries. About 1 percent of people with no COVID symptoms had it and only 7 percent of people who came in with symptoms had it.

He also points to more promising data that shows 80 to 90 percent of pregnant patients just have a mild case if they contract COVID-19. He also says 10 to 15 percent will have it more severely, and only 2 to 5 percent of women would experience it critically.

Dr. Venezia says those stats for pregnant women are actually lower than the normal population.

