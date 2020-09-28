STL Moms: Parents of younger children give the top school supply must-haves

ST. LOUIS – Whether your children are doing virtual learning, in-person or homeschooling a list is out from parents who say these items have proved to be the most useful and time-saving for those in preschool into first grade.

First on the list was the Trace -n-erase Chalkboard Set, it has four chalkboards with letters, numbers, and shapes. It sells for $29.00 from Chalkfull of Design.

A “ruled” dry erase board came in next for those learning how to write and their A-B- C’s. It retails for $10 dollars on Amazon.

Parents say the Magnetic Digital Timers are a lifesaver and keeps kids on task. You can get one for $7 dollars on Amazon.

