STL Moms: SSM Health offers telemedicine visits with your Ob-Gyn for pregnant patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Hospitals in our area are changing up the way they see some pregnant patients - to limit their potential exposure to COVID 19. FOX 2 reporter Molly Rose shares how SSM Health is offering this to patients.

She spoke with Dr. Guy Venezia who is the clinical lead for the women and children's program for SSM Health. Dr. Venezia says some of the regular tests pregnant women undergo are not always necessary for every visit.

For example, leaving a urine sample and getting weighed. Of course, this varies patient to patient. Instead, you're able to set up a telemedicine visit with your o-b they use zoom so you have video and audio.

Apart from telemedicine visits, Dr. Venezia says in all of the birthing suites they're offering Ipads so extended family members and people who can no longer visit the hospital after the baby is born can be invited in to meet their new family member virtually.