STL Moms: New study shows pregnant women are getting coronavirus without showing symptoms

ST. LOUIS - According to a newly released study by the New England Journal of Medicine, pregnant women are getting coronavirus without showing symptoms.

Fox 2 reporter Molly Rose explains researchers looked at 215 births between March 22 and April 4 at two New York City hospitals. Nearly all of those women received nasal swabs and of the 33 who tested positive for COVID-19, and 29 of them had no symptoms.

Of those 29 women who had no symptoms but tested positive, three of them developed a fever before being discharged from the hospital, according to researchers. In that study, researchers say these findings highlight a need for a universal testing approach.

They say then hospital staff could use COVID-19 status to figure out hospital isolation practices, bed assignments and how they will handle using personal protective equipment.