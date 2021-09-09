STL Moms: The best toys that also teach

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Kids are back in the classroom. If you’re looking to keep your children engaged at home, we have a fun way to do that.

Chris Byrne, The Toy Guy, is joining us with some toys that can provide support for developing minds.

  • Sort & Recycle Ride-On Truck (V-Tech) – Ages: 1 1/2 to 4 years – Price: $37.99
  • Numberblocks Math Link Cubes – Ages: 3+ – Price: $24.99
  • Tonies – Ages: 3+ – $14.99
  • Big Feelings Pineapple (Learning Resources) – Ages: 3+ – Price: $10.99
  • Snapsies Series 2 (Funko) – Ages: 3+ – $9.99
  • Blingle Bands (Moose Toys) – Ages: 7 – 11 years – $4.99 – Price: $19.99
  • Fidget Set by Punkin Futz Sesame Street Collection – Ages: 3+ – Price: $99.99

