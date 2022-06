ST. LOUIS – Does your kid or teen love sitting around and playing video games?

Well, it might be time to give them a different kind of gaming challenge. A camp has been put together by Webster University where kids learn about video game design from professional instructors.

Professors Matthew Burton and Caleb Sawyer visited to share what will take place at the camp. The event lasts from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from June 27 to July 1. For more information, please visit the Kids Out and About website.